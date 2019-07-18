Public defender's office rescinds Zban's firing
Staff report
WARREN
The Ohio Public Defender’s Office recently rescinded the termination of Rachel Zban, former program manager for the Trumbull County branch of the Ohio Public Defender’s Office, and gave her back pay – but Zban later resigned.
A July 10 letter from Elizabeth Miller, assistant Ohio public defender, to Zban says Zban’s termination had been rescinded, and she was being placed on paid administrative leave retroactive to May 11, the day her termination took effect.
She was not being asked to return to her job and was scheduled to receive a new predisciplinary hearing, the letter says.
However, Zban resigned from her position Monday,” Miller told The Vindicator in an email.
Zban had been terminated after an internal investigation indicated she and another employee deserved discipine for poor performance, poor judgment, “disruptive, offensive, abusive behavior or language toward an employee, client or member of the public” and other things.
Read more about the matter in Thursday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.
