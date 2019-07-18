Ohio Senate approves coal plant bailout


July 17, 2019 at 7:45p.m.

COLUMBUS — Ohio’s Senate approved the controversial HB 6, bailing out the state’s aging nuclear fleet and two uneconomic coal plants, one located in Indiana.

The energy legislation also cuts Ohio’s renewable energy standard and will phase out the energy-efficiency standard, said a news release from the Natural Resources Defense Council. Republican Gov. Mike DeWine is expected to sign the bill after concurrence with the House.

