New Castle Sanitation Authority receives $32M for treatment plant upgrade

NEW CASTLE, PA. — Pennsylvania Infrastructure Investment Authority on Wednesday awarded New Castle Sanitation Authority $32 million in financing for major upgrades to its wastewater treatment plant, according to Pa. Sen. Elder Vogel of Rochester, R-47. Vogel represents Lawrence County.

PENNVEST awarded a $23,437,982 low-interest loan and an $8,562,018 grant to the authority for the first phase of a multiphase project to upgrade the city’s 50-year-old sewage treatment plant.

PENNVEST financing is provided through the use of federal funding and prior bond issues by the state