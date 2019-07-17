Judge: No photos, videos of young defendant

WARREN

Judge Sandra Stabile Harwood of Trumbull County Juvenile Court has issued an order prohibiting reporters from photographing or videotaping a juvenile murder defendant from the front during his next hearing at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday.

The order also says anyone attending must present a photo ID, and no cellphones are allowed.

Dareontai Carmichael, 16, is charged with the June 4 shooting death of a city man and wounding of a second man. At Carmichael’s last hearing, a not-true plea was entered, the juvenile equivalent of not guilty. Prosecutors have not said whether they will ask for Carmichael to be tried as an adult.

Shyhiem W. Williams, 24, of Robert Avenue Northwest died after being shot behind an apartment building on Maryland Street Northwest. A man, 25, was shot in the leg but survived.

Carmichael, of Porter Street Northeast, was arrested a short time after the shooting and is charged with murder and felonious assault.

Sensitivity training

YOUNGSTOWN

A senior citizen advisory committee, created by Mayor Jamael Tito Brown, will provide senior sensitivity training today for the mayor’s cabinet and department heads. The training will include aging sensitivity and dementia training, issues that impact older adults, particularly low-income minority seniors, Brown said.

“I believe this training is important so that we can better serve our seniors in the city of Youngstown,” he said.

Assault warrant issued

YOUNGSTOWN

A warrant for felonious assault was issued this week in municipal court accusing a man of shooting a woman in the head last month during an argument.

John Farris III, 25, is charged in the June 23 shooting that left the woman injured. She was only recently able to speak to detectives.

Reports said police were called about 8:10 p.m. June 23 to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital after a woman was taken there with a gunshot wound to the head.

A complaint said the victim and Farris were arguing in Farris’ SUV somewhere on the South Side when he took out a gun, hit her with the gun then shot her. A man who was nearby drove the victim to the hospital after Farris fled, reports said.

Request to suppress evidence is withdrawn

WARREN

Ryan M. Daniels Sr., accused of accidentally shooting to death a woman in the parking lot of the Hideaway Lounge on Youngstown Road in Niles on Feb. 24, has withdrawn a request to suppress evidence. His attorney, John Juhasz, asked Judge Peter Kontos to suppress evidence related to a gun, bullet casing and a bullet because of the way it was obtained by a third party without a warrant.

But on Monday, Juhasz withdrew the request, saying he has since determined there isn’t a “good-faith basis” for it.

Daniels, 28, of Bonnie Brae Avenue Southeast, is charged with reckless homicide, involuntary manslaughter and possessing firearms in liquor-permit premises. A Niles police detective testified earlier he thinks Daniels accidentally shot Britney Mazanec, 33, of Niles by slapping the passenger window of her car twice as she drove away from the tavern, causing his handgun to fire.

Charged in robbery

CORTLAND

The Cortland and Bazetta Township police departments arrested Clayton Felder Jr., 20, of Youngstown on Tuesday and charged him in the 8 a.m. Monday robbery of the Valley View Food Mart.

Police arrested Felder at his girlfriend’s house on Morrow Drive off state Route 305 in Bazetta on Tuesday afternoon, and he confessed to the crime, the Cortland Police Department said in a news release. He is in the Trumbull County jail.

As Felder was being escorted from the police station Tuesday afternoon, Felder was asked why he robbed the store, and Felder replied, “Money, money, money.”

He is charged with aggravated robbery and is likely to be arraigned today in Central District Court here. Cortland police learned Felder also had active felony warrants out of Cuyahoga County.

Assault trial rescheduled

WARREN

The retrial of Julian Gibson, 21, of Salt Springs Road, Youngstown, on assault of a police officer has been rescheduled from this week to Oct. 21.

Gibson’s trial in Trumbull County Common Pleas Court had nearly reached the end April 25 when a witness made a remark that led to a mistrial. The charge stems from Gibson’s early-morning Aug. 26, 2017, arrest behind an apartment building on Hadley Avenue in Liberty.

Patrolman Robert Altier was with Sgt. Daniel Kovach when Gibson came out of the apartment building with a friend, and Altier advised Gibson he was under arrest because of marijuana Altier found in Gibson’s car nearby. A struggle ensued, and Altier suffered bruising.

Court officials say the trial date was postponed because Atty. Jennifer Ciccone was appointed defense counsel after the Ohio Public Defender’s Office lost its contract to represent low-income defendants at the common pleas court level.

Truck driver is robbed

WARREN

A truck driver from Columbus unloading supplies at Little Caesar’s, 2567 Parkman Road NW, was robbed of his wallet by an armed man wearing a mask at 9:49 p.m. Monday.

The driver said he was unloading the truck when the man ran up to him wearing all black and told him to go inside the restaurant. The driver went inside but told the robber he did not have access to anything in the restaurant, and all of the other employees had left. The robber took the wallet and fled.

Vehicles get egged

BOARDMAN

Police continue looking for a suspect or suspects who egged several people’s vehicles Sunday afternoon on Jennette Drive. The people were attending a party, according to police reports. A witness told police she observed three males in a black sedan acting suspiciously.

Block watch to meet

YOUNGSTOWN

Foursquare Neighborhood Block Watch will meet at 6 p.m. Thursday at Greater Friendship Baptist Church, 646 Lakewood Ave.

Walk Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN

A new initiative called Walk Youngstown will launch Aug. 9.

The Walk Youngstown campaign is aimed at encouraging people to park the car, take a walk and experience all there is to see within a 15- to 20-minute walk, according to a news report from 21 WFMJ-TV, The Vindicator’s broadcast partner.

“You’ll feel more connected, and then you’ll start finding yourself exploring and seeing things that you’ve never seen before,” said Lisa Resnick, Walk Youngstown founder.