Home where murder victim stayed broken into


July 17, 2019 at 12:00a.m.

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

Reports said someone broke into the home where a man killed over the weekend had been staying, stole a television and set a mattress on fire.

Police were called about 3 p.m. Sunday to the 500 block of Caledonia Avenue.

A woman there told police she had been with family and friends of Reshaud Biggs, 33, who died early Sunday after being found about 3:10 a.m. shot in the head in a car in the 300 block of East Lucius Avenue.

The woman said she had been gone for several hours, and when she returned to the home, she found a door kicked in, the TV gone and the fire, which burned itself out.

Reports said police also talked to Biggs’ mother who said he had been feuding with a friend recently.

There were still no arrests in the case as of Tuesday.

Earlier reports said Biggs was shot and died Saturday. But a police daily summary report listed the wrong day for the shooting.

Biggs’ death is the 12th homicide in Youngstown in 2019.

In 2018, Youngstown recorded 26 homicides.

More like this from vindy.com

Subscribe Today

Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.

Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.

corner peel

Negley


Residential
3 bedroom, 3 bath
$289900


Boardman


Residential
4 bedroom, 3 bath
$329900


Poland


Residential
5 bedroom, 8 bath
$1550000