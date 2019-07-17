Home where murder victim stayed broken into

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

Reports said someone broke into the home where a man killed over the weekend had been staying, stole a television and set a mattress on fire.

Police were called about 3 p.m. Sunday to the 500 block of Caledonia Avenue.

A woman there told police she had been with family and friends of Reshaud Biggs, 33, who died early Sunday after being found about 3:10 a.m. shot in the head in a car in the 300 block of East Lucius Avenue.

The woman said she had been gone for several hours, and when she returned to the home, she found a door kicked in, the TV gone and the fire, which burned itself out.

Reports said police also talked to Biggs’ mother who said he had been feuding with a friend recently.

There were still no arrests in the case as of Tuesday.

Earlier reports said Biggs was shot and died Saturday. But a police daily summary report listed the wrong day for the shooting.

Biggs’ death is the 12th homicide in Youngstown in 2019.

In 2018, Youngstown recorded 26 homicides.