Group says Pittsburgh downtown safety ’declining’
PITTSBURGH (AP) — A nonprofit arts organization is raising the alarm over what the chief executive calls a “declining level of public safety” in an area of downtown Pittsburgh that is being redeveloped.
The Pittsburgh Cultural Trust has focused for decades on the economic and cultural development of a once-seedy 14-square-block section of the city’s downtown area.
But the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports that CEO Kevin McMahon says in a letter to Mayor Bill Peduto that “alarming” recent problems – such as a July 4 shooting that wounded two people – threaten “to undo the reputation and the achievements created” over the past 35 years.
Peduto, in a statement, said city homicides have been down every year since 2014 and the latest statistics show a 3% drop this year in violent and property crimes.
More like this from vindy.com
- June 12, 2014 1:30 p.m.
Pittsburgh mayor to host gay-marriage ceremony this weekend
- December 23, 2014 midnight
The personal finance social network WalletHub conducted an analysis of 2014’s best and worst
- October 29, 2018 5:23 p.m.
Trump escalates anti-media rhetoric after wave of violence
- September 27, 2017 9:41 a.m.
Pittsburgh mayor plans to skip Penguins’ White House visit
- March 15, 2014 midnight
Pittsburgh cops don’t have to live in city
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.