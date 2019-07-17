Documentary features Lordstown GM workers, Trump promises
Staff report
LORDSTOWN
For Our Future Ohio, a progressive nonprofit and political action committee, released a documentary featuring General Motors workers this week as negotiations begin in Detroit between the United Autoworkers and GM, Ford and Fiat Chrysler.
GM shuttered its Lords-town plant in March, leaving 1,600 workers without jobs, with some transferring to other facilities.
The documentary was directed by Tom Egan earlier this year, and highlights comments President Donald Trump made when he visited Youngstown in 2017, telling workers not to sell their houses because jobs were coming back to the Mahoning Valley.
The documentary also features clips from rallies and vigils hosted by the community before the plant closed. Inside their homes and at the plant, GM workers talk about those comments and the situation they face.
“What we tried to do in the documentary is show how policies and broken promises can negatively impact the community, but it’s not just negative. This is a story of union members and the community coming together,” said Daniel van Hoogstraten, a producer of For Our Future Ohio and communications director.
He was struck by the resilience of the community and the significance GM had in workers’ lives as a well-paying union job.
“The other thing is looking at global trade policies like tariffs; they can seem far off and disconnected from our daily lives, but we are trying to send a message about the impacts of these policies” he said.
The documentary can be viewed at https://promisesbrokendoc.com.
More like this from vindy.com
- July 16, 2019 10:55 p.m.
Documentary highlights Lordstown closure vs/ Trump promises
- July 9, 2019 10:18 p.m.
FLASH BRIEFING WEDNESDAY
- November 11, 2018 12:01 a.m.
Laid-off GM workers want Trump to fulfill promises
- December 22, 2018 12:10 a.m.
Retired autoworkers send letter to President Trump
- July 9, 2018 9:24 p.m.
UAW president writes letter to Trump about GM Lordstown
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.