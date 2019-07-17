Columbus City council proposes reducing marijuana penalties
COLUMBUS (AP) — The city council is considering legislation reducing penalties for possessing marijuana.
The Columbus Dispatch reports offenders caught with up to 100 grams would be fined $10 and those caught with between 100 and 200 grams would pay $25.
The council also said that unlike state law, possession of up to 200 grams would not lead to possible jail time.
Council spokeswoman Lee Cole says before council takes a vote Monday on the ordinance, there will be a public hearing Thursday.
Cole says the proposal’s goal is lowering fines for small amounts of marijuana possession and increasing funds for attorneys to help seal records for minor convictions, to assist jobseekers.
Cincinnati’s council voted last month to decriminalize possession of up to 100 grams of marijuana.
More like this from vindy.com
- November 9, 2016 1:48 p.m.
Voters in Ohio city OK measure decriminalizing marijuana
- November 10, 2016 midnight
Voters in Ohio city relax marijuana penalties
- November 16, 2016 1:16 p.m.
Ohio city votes to decriminalize marijuana but it’s still a crime
- December 17, 2015 1:22 p.m.
Pittsburgh City Council preliminarily approves bill to decriminalize pot
- April 11, 2006 midnight
GIRARD City stiffens noise-law penalties
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.