BIRTHS
Births
St. Elizabeth boardman hospital
Michelle Morgan and Eric Carr, Youngstown, girl, July 14.
Larry and Megan Tepe, New Castle, Pa., girl, July 14.
Matthew and Michealynn Gasior, Youngstown, boy, July 15.
Steven and Stephanie Hahne, Girard, girl, July 15.
Bradley and Myquia McCoy, East Palestine, girl, July 15.
Daniel and Karyssa Novello, Girard, girl, July 15.
St. JOSEPH WARREN HOSPITAL
David and Andrea Emmett, Burghill, girl, July 12.
Elijah and Selena Maggio, Niles, girl, July 13.
William and Demilee Jacobs, Cortland, boy, July 14.
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.