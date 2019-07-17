BIRTHS


July 17, 2019 at 12:00a.m.

Births

St. Elizabeth boardman hospital

Michelle Morgan and Eric Carr, Youngstown, girl, July 14.

Larry and Megan Tepe, New Castle, Pa., girl, July 14.

Matthew and Michealynn Gasior, Youngstown, boy, July 15.

Steven and Stephanie Hahne, Girard, girl, July 15.

Bradley and Myquia McCoy, East Palestine, girl, July 15.

Daniel and Karyssa Novello, Girard, girl, July 15.

St. JOSEPH WARREN HOSPITAL

David and Andrea Emmett, Burghill, girl, July 12.

Elijah and Selena Maggio, Niles, girl, July 13.

William and Demilee Jacobs, Cortland, boy, July 14.

