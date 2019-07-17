Agenda Thursday

ABC Water and Storm Water District trustees, 6 p.m., Boardman Township Government Center, 8299 Market St.

Eastgate Regional Council of Governments, Clean Ohio District 6 natural resource assistance council meeting, 9 a.m., City Centre One Building, Suite 1000, 100 E. Federal St., Youngstown.

Girard school board, special meeting, noon, superintendent’s office, Suite 2, 100 W. Main St.

Jackson-Milton school board, 6:30 p.m., 13910 Mahoning Ave., North Jackson.

Liberty Township trustees, 7:30 a.m., 1315 Church Hill-Hubbard Road.

Mahoning County commissioners, 10 a.m., commissioners’ conference room, 120 Market St., Youngstown.

Southington school board, building and grounds meeting, 5 p.m.; regular meeting, 6 p.m., school library, 2482 state Route 534.

West Branch school board, work session, 6 p.m.; regular meeting, 7:30 p.m., high-school media room, 14277 Main St., Beloit.

Western Reserve Transit Authority, committee meetings, 9 a.m., board room, 604 Mahoning Ave., Youngstown.

AGENDA runs daily. Items for the column should arrive at The Vindicator Regional Desk at least two days in advance.