10 things to know for today
Your daily look at late breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today, from the Associated Press:
- HOUSE VOTE CONDEMNS TRUMP’S TWEETS
The Democratic-led U.S. House votes to denounce Trump’s “racist comments” against four congresswomen of color, despite protestations by the president’s GOP congressional allies.
- HOW ELECTORATE VIEWS TRUMP’S TWEETS
Democrats mainly found the president’s willingness to lodge racial attacks appalling and unforgiveable. For many others, particularly Trump supporters, the tweets were a mere sideshow.
- FORMER SUPREME COURT JUSTICE JOHN PAUL STEVENS DIES
The bow-tied, independent-thinking, Republican-nominated justice who unexpectedly emerged as the high court’s leading liberal was 99.
- CONFUSION, FEAR ON MEXICO BORDER WITH NEW US POLICY
The Trump administration says that migrants seeking asylum can no longer pass through a third country, all but eliminating refuge claims by Central Americans.
- FEDS LOOK AT REDUCING INSPECTIONS AT REACTORS
The cost-cutting move by the Nuclear Regulatory Commission is backed by the nuclear power industry but denounced by opponents as a threat to public safety, AP learns.
- WHO BECAME ISRAEL’S LONGEST-SERVING PRIME MINISTER
Benjamin Netanyahu solidifies his place as the country’s greatest political survivor and the most dominant force in Israeli politics in his generation.
- WHAT FEDERAL DATA SHOWED DURING OPIOID CRISIS
How drugmakers and distributors increased shipments of the painkillers across the U.S. as the nation’s addiction crisis accelerated from 2006 to 2012.
- IRAN BACKTRACKS ON MISSILE REMARKS
Tehran says comments by a top official about the Islamic Republic’s missile program possibly being up for negotiations with the U.S. meant to challenge Washington’s arms sales policy to the region.
- WHERE #METOO MOVEMENT IS BEING FELT
In Asia with its entertainment industries grappling with many of the sexual misconduct issues that have upended careers in America and beyond.
- EDGAR MARTINEZ TO BE ENSHRINED IN HALL OF FAME
The Seattle Mariners great overcame an eye condition to become arguably the best right-handed hitter of his generation.
