Warrants filed in beating in park
YOUNGSTOWN
Mill Creek MetroParks Police have filed warrants for a man accused of beating his girlfriend in the park Saturday evening.
Jabraylen Ifft, 20, address not listed, is charged with felonious assault and robbery, both second degree felonies and abduction, a third degree felony. The charges were filed Monday in municipal court.
Park police were called about 9:45 p.m. by St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital, where the victim was being treated. She told police Ifft assaulted her at several different places in the park and also took her cell phone and bank card.
The victim managed to get away from Ifft near Mahoning Avenue and was taken to the hospital by private vehicle, a police report states. Ifft is still at large.
More like this from vindy.com
- October 2, 2013 10:15 a.m.
Man arrested in severe beating of girlfriend
- December 3, 2015 midnight
Warren man charged with felonious assault in fight involving knife
- July 21, 2015 midnight
Three arraigned for weekend assaults
- May 7, 2007 midnight
Crash leaves 2 critical
- August 1, 2017 9:32 a.m.
Man faces charges after fight caught on video
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.