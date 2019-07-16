Warrants filed in beating in park


July 16, 2019 at 11:17a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN

Mill Creek MetroParks Police have filed warrants for a man accused of beating his girlfriend in the park Saturday evening.

Jabraylen Ifft, 20, address not listed, is charged with felonious assault and robbery, both second degree felonies and abduction, a third degree felony. The charges were filed Monday in municipal court.

Park police were called about 9:45 p.m. by St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital, where the victim was being treated. She told police Ifft assaulted her at several different places in the park and also took her cell phone and bank card.

The victim managed to get away from Ifft near Mahoning Avenue and was taken to the hospital by private vehicle, a police report states. Ifft is still at large.

