Trump calls on GOP to oppose House condemnation of tweets

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump called on fellow Republicans today to stick with him, "not show weakness" and oppose a House resolution condemning his tweets urging four Democratic congresswomen of color to return to their countries.

His comments, he insisted, "were NOT Racist."

Trump renewed his rain of insults against the four lawmakers – American citizens all – as his GOP allies in Congress mostly leapt to his defense. Following his cue, they tried refocusing the battle by accusing the four progressive freshmen and their party of pushing the country toward socialism.

"I will vote against this resolution," House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy of California told reporters, calling the measure "all politics." No. 3 House GOP leader Liz Cheney of Wyoming said the four Democrats "are wrong when they attempt to impose the fraud of socialism on the American people."

The House resolution would condemn "President Donald Trump's racist comments that have legitimized and increased fear and hatred of new Americans and people of color."

The four-page measure traces the country's history of welcoming immigrants from colonial times and includes an entire page of quotes from Republican President Ronald Reagan.

Reagan said in 1989, during his final days in office, that if the U.S. shut its door to new arrivals, "our leadership in the world would soon be lost."

Democrats were hoping the resolution would put Republican lawmakers on the spot and would win some GOP votes. Top Republicans were urging their GOP colleagues to stand against the language, and it was unclear if any would defect.