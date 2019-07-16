Trumbull judge limits news access for juvenile homicide defendant
WARREN — Trumbull County Juvenile Court Judge Sandra Stabile Harwood has issued an order prohibiting reporters from photographing or videotaping a juvenile murder defendant from the front during his next hearing at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday. The order also says anyone attending must present a photo ID, and no cellphones are allowed.
Dareontai Carmichael, 16, is charged with the June 4 shooting death of a city man and wounding of a second man. At Carmichael’s last hearing, a not-true plea was entered, the juvenile equivalent of not guilty. Prosecutors have not said whether they will ask for Carmichael to be tried as an adult.
Shyhiem W. Williams, 24, of Robert Avenue Northwest died after being shot behind an apartment building on Maryland Street Northwest. A man, 25, was shot in the leg but survived.
Carmichael, of Porter Street Northeast, was arrested a short time after the shooting and is charged with murder and felonious assault.
More like this from vindy.com
- June 19, 2019 8:45 a.m.
Will Warren teen face adult charge in June 4 homicide?
- June 6, 2019 12:05 a.m.
Teen could be third charged with homicide since 2015
- June 11, 2019 12:05 a.m.
Teen formally charged with murder and felonious assault from last week
- June 10, 2019 11:18 a.m.
Warren teen formally charged in June 4 fatal shooting
- June 5, 2019 8:09 a.m.
UPDATE | Warren PD ID's victim; teen remains held in shooting
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.