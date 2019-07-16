Trumbull judge limits news access for juvenile homicide defendant

WARREN — Trumbull County Juvenile Court Judge Sandra Stabile Harwood has issued an order prohibiting reporters from photographing or videotaping a juvenile murder defendant from the front during his next hearing at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday. The order also says anyone attending must present a photo ID, and no cellphones are allowed.

Dareontai Carmichael, 16, is charged with the June 4 shooting death of a city man and wounding of a second man. At Carmichael’s last hearing, a not-true plea was entered, the juvenile equivalent of not guilty. Prosecutors have not said whether they will ask for Carmichael to be tried as an adult.

Shyhiem W. Williams, 24, of Robert Avenue Northwest died after being shot behind an apartment building on Maryland Street Northwest. A man, 25, was shot in the leg but survived.

Carmichael, of Porter Street Northeast, was arrested a short time after the shooting and is charged with murder and felonious assault.