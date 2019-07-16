Truck driver loses wallet to armed robber
WARREN
A truck driver from Columbus unloading supplies at Little Caesar's, 2567 Parkman Road NW, was robbed of his wallet by an armed man wearing a mask at 9:49 p.m. Monday.
The driver said he was unloading the truck when the man ran up to him wearing all black and told him to go inside the restaurant. The driver went inside but told the robber he did not have access to anything in the restaurant, and all of the other employees had left.
The robber took the wallet and fled.
