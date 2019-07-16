Theft and fire reported where slain man had stayed
YOUNGSTOWN
Reports said someone broke into the home where a man killed over the weekend was staying, stole a television and set a mattress on fire.
Police were called about 3 p.m. Monday to the 500 block of Caledonia Avenue.
A woman there told police she had been with family and friends of Reshaud Biggs, 33, who died early Sunday after being found about 3:10 a.m. shot in the head in a car in the 300 block of East Lucius Avenue.
The woman said she had been gone for several hours and when she returned to the home she found a door kicked in, the TV gone and the fire, which burned itself out.
Reports said police also talked to Biggs’ mother who said he had been feuding with a friend recently.
Earlier reports said Biggs was shot and died Saturday. But a police daily summary report listed the wrong day for the shooting.
