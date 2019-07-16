Seven OVI arrests

YOUNGSTOWN

Seven people were arrested on charges of operating a vehicle impaired during a sobriety checkpoint on the West Side on Saturday night and early Sunday.

A total of 384 vehicles passed through the checkpoint at 2214 Mahoning Ave., organized by the Mahoning County OVI Task Force in conjunction with the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Task-force police agencies participating in the checkpoint included Youngstown, Boardman, Mill Creek MetroParks, Milton, New Middletown and Poland Township.

Other enforcement activity at the checkpoint included two summonses for driving under suspension, one citation for adult restraint, one summons for drug abuse, one citation for an expired registration and one arrest on an outstanding arrest warrant.

Disaster Recovery Center to stay open

BOARDMAN

The Disaster Recovery Center that opened in Boardman last week and was originally scheduled to be open for four days to help renters, homeowners and businesses in Ohio affected by the tornadoes, storms and flooding of May 27-29 will now remain open until further notice, says a news release from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

The DRC at the Boardman Township Administration Building, 8299 Market St., will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays. It will be closed Sundays.

Before visiting a recovery center, people should register for federal assistance by either going online at DisasterAssistance.gov; using the FEMA App; or calling 800-621-3362. TTY users can call 800-462-7585. The toll-free numbers are open 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. seven days a week.

Gunshots fired at home

YOUNGSTOWN

No one was injured after several shots were fired about 12:20 a.m. Monday at a home the 1400 block of Fifth Avenue.

Reports said several people were asked to leave a party and they got in a car that someone fired several shots from at the North Side home.

The car headed toward Belmont Avenue after the shots were fired, reports said.

Bond set in robbery

YOUNGSTOWN

Bond was set at $10,000 in municipal court Monday for a man accused of robbing the Glenwood Avenue Family Dollar with a knife.

Magistrate Anthony Sertick set the bond for Jonathan Stevens, 26, on a felony charge of aggravated robbery.

Police said Stevens tried to use a knife to rob the store before running away.

Robbery suspects sought

YOUNGSTOWN

Police are looking for three men who are suspects in an armed robbery Saturday morning at a Handel’s Ice Cream shop on Handel Court.

An employee told police she was there at 9:20 a.m. to prepare to open the South Side store and go to the bank when three men, two of them armed, forced her inside, took the safe and left. Anyone with information can call Detective Sgt. Michael Lambert at 330-742-8249.

Injured in 2-car crash

youngstown

Three people were taken to a hospital for injuries suffered in a two-car crash Monday afternoon, according to 21 WFMJ-TV, The Vindicator’s broadcast partner.

A car was traveling eastbound on Midlothian Boulevard on the South Side when an SUV turned left and struck the car, causing the SUV to flip over.

The man in the SUV and two females in the car were taken to a hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries.

Fair attendance up

BAZETTA

Toni Dunbar, Trumbull County Fair Board member, reported 46,671 people attended this year’s fair that started July 7 and ended Sunday. She says people who attended with a wrist band were not included in the 2019 number. She says the 2018 attendance was about 40,000.

Ex-dog warden gets jail

LISBON

The former Columbiana County Dog Warden has been sentenced to spend one year behind bars for stealing money from the dog pound.

Columbiana County Judge Meg Bickerton on Monday handed down concurrent 12-month sentences to 43-year old Dawn Croft of East Palestine. Croft pleaded guilty earlier to theft in office, money laundering, and tampering with records, according to 21 WFMJ-TV, The Vindicator’s broadcast partner.

Court officials say Croft has paid back the $26,268 she stole from the dog warden’s office between 2015 and 2016.

Partial lane closures

YOUNGSTOWN

From today to Saturday, the Youngstown Street Department will be working to patch potholes, cut grass and street sweep U.S. Route 62/state Route 7 (Himrod Avenue Expressway) and U.S. Route 422 (Madison Avenue Expressway). To ensure the safety of the workers, there will be intermittent and partial lane closures between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.

Save-A-Lot to reopen

BOARDMAN

Save-A-Lot in the Boardman Plaza on Boardman-Canfield Road, which sustained heavy damage during the severe storms that occurred in late May is expected to reopen soon, according to 21 WFMJ-TV, The Vindicator’s broadcast partner.

Repairs have been ongoing for the better part of two months.

The owners say they have targeted mid-August as the reopening date. They say customers will also see some renovations when the store reopens.

Free outreach, education event

YOUNGSTOWN

The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission Cleveland Field Office will host a free outreach and education event from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday at the Newport Library, 3730 Market St.

For information, contact Marcel D. Baldwin at 216-522-2246 or email him at marcel.baldwin@eeoc.gov.

‘Aflac Ducks’ for kids

BOARDMAN

Children diagnosed with cancer will receive a “My Special Aflac Duck” at 10 a.m. Wednesday at Akron Children’s Hospital Mahoning Valley. The event is the result of a partnership between Akron Children’s and American Family Life Assurance Company of Columbus, Ga.

“My Special Aflac Duck” is a social robot that engages and comforts children during their cancer treatment.

Vets office to be closed

YOUNGSTOWN

The Mahoning County Veteran Service Commission office will be closed Wednesday. For information, call Susan Krawchyk at 330-740-2450.