Selected local stocks


July 16, 2019 at 12:00a.m.

Selected local stocks

STOCK, DIVIDENDCLOSECHANGE

Alcoa Inc., 23.17 0.57

Aqua America, .20 41.40 0.40

Avalon Holdings,2.52 0.091

Chemical Bank, .2840.81 ‚àí1.03

Community Health Sys, .212.40 ‚àí0.05

Cortland Bancorp, .1122.75 ‚àí0.30

Farmers Nat., .0714.46 ‚àí0.24

First Energy, .36 43.86 0.45

Fifth/Third, .1627.81 ‚àí0.39

First Niles Financial, .058.10 0.02

FNB Corp., .1211.55 ‚àí0.20

General Motors, .3839.36 0.15

General Electric, .1210.27 ‚àí0.09

Huntington Bank, .11 13.68 ‚àí0.19

JP Morgan Chase, .56113.90 ‚àí1.40

Key Corp, .1117.59 ‚àí0.28

Macy’s, .38 22.04 0.13

Parker Hannifin, .76167.76 ‚àí1.31

PNC, .75140.20 ‚àí1.99

Simon Prop. Grp., 2.88162.60 0.26

Stoneridge 31.66 0.10

United Comm. Fin., .06 9.39 ‚àí0.06

Selected prices from Monday’s 4 p.m. close.

More like this from vindy.com

Subscribe Today

Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.

Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.

corner peel

Poland


Residential
5 bedroom, 8 bath
$1550000


Boardman


Residential
4 bedroom, 3 bath
$329900


Negley


Residential
3 bedroom, 3 bath
$289900