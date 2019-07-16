Selected local stocks
STOCK, DIVIDENDCLOSECHANGE
Alcoa Inc., 23.17 0.57
Aqua America, .20 41.40 0.40
Avalon Holdings,2.52 0.091
Chemical Bank, .2840.81 ‚àí1.03
Community Health Sys, .212.40 ‚àí0.05
Cortland Bancorp, .1122.75 ‚àí0.30
Farmers Nat., .0714.46 ‚àí0.24
First Energy, .36 43.86 0.45
Fifth/Third, .1627.81 ‚àí0.39
First Niles Financial, .058.10 0.02
FNB Corp., .1211.55 ‚àí0.20
General Motors, .3839.36 0.15
General Electric, .1210.27 ‚àí0.09
Huntington Bank, .11 13.68 ‚àí0.19
JP Morgan Chase, .56113.90 ‚àí1.40
Key Corp, .1117.59 ‚àí0.28
Macy’s, .38 22.04 0.13
Parker Hannifin, .76167.76 ‚àí1.31
PNC, .75140.20 ‚àí1.99
Simon Prop. Grp., 2.88162.60 0.26
Stoneridge 31.66 0.10
United Comm. Fin., .06 9.39 ‚àí0.06
Selected prices from Monday’s 4 p.m. close.
