One man died from rollover crash on Route 11 Monday

Staff Report

VIENNA

One man is dead after an accident on state Route 11, according to a trooper with the Southington Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Troopers have identified the victim as Roy C. Duncan Jr., 60, of Lake Milton.

Duncan was driving a commercial truck in the northbound lane when the truck went off the left side of the roadway and struck a bridge, causing it to roll over, according to a news release from the state patrol.

The accident happened Monday about 2:17 p.m. Traffic had been cleared in both directions as authorities investigated the scene.

Howland police, Vienna EMS, Liberty police, Liberty firefighters and the Ohio Department of Transportation assisted at the accident scene. The patrol’s investigation continues.