POLICE CALLS

A summary of recent criminal activity in Austintown and the city of Canfield:

AUSTINTOWN

July 10

Overdose: A victim was taken to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital after a reported drug overdose at an apartment in the 4800 block of Westchester Drive.

Theft: Someone stole a TV from Walmart, 6001 Mahoning Ave., then left in a vehicle, the license plate of which was reportedly captured.

Theft: A mountain bike was stolen in the 100 block of North Main Street.

July 11

Theft: A wristwatch was taken from a car in the 4100 block of New Road.

Menacing: A South Raccoon Road resident reported having received a series of threats.

Fraud: A New Road resident told police a Social Security number was provided over the phone without consent.

Recovered property: An iPhone was tracked to a Youngstown location after having been lost or stolen at a Mahoning Avenue grocery store.

Theft: A pair of prescription glasses was removed from a vehicle at a Mahoning Avenue restaurant.

Theft: Laundry baskets and possible other items were taken from Family Dollar, 4450 Mahoning Ave.

July 12

Arrest: Police were dispatched to the Trumbull County jail in Warren to pick up Howard J. Winkleman, whose last known address was on state Route 534 in Newton Falls, and who faced a grand-theft charge. Winkleman, 43, was accused of stealing between $1,000 and $7,500 worth of merchandise from Walmart over a recent one-month period.

Criminal damaging: A cellphone sustained damage in the 600 block of North Four Mile Run Road.

Arrest: Authorities charged Kyle A. Campbell, 33, of Westminster Avenue, Austintown, with three felony counts of drug abuse and one each of receiving stolen property, misuse of a credit card, grand theft and improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle after a man reported that while performing a job at a business in the 4800 block of Westchester Drive, he noticed a debit card missing and later learned that it was used to make $4,379 worth of fraudulent charges at a Mahoning Avenue auto-parts store and $1,821 worth of such activity at 5 Starr Wholesale Tire & Wheel, 116 N. Meridian Road, where he was arrested. A search of Campbell’s vehicle turned up a gym bag, inside of which was 9 mm semi-automatic handgun, along with a large quantity of suspected marijuana, prescription medication and psilocybin mushrooms, a type of psychedelic drug that can cause hallucinations, a report stated.

Theft: Packages containing merchandise from Amazon were stolen in the 700 block of South Raccoon Road.

Recovered property: A wallet was found at Save-a-Lot, 1715 S. Raccoon Road.

July 13

Arrest: Boardman police handed to Austintown authorities Michael H. Tomlin of Ridge Road, Youngstown, who was wanted on an Austintown Area Court bench warrant. Tomlin, 36, also was wanted on two Youngstown Municipal Court warrants.

Assault: Authorities answered a call pertaining to a possible assault near a Mahoning Avenue auto-care business, where they charged Brian D. Conway, 26, no address listed, with simple assault and aggravated menacing after his former girlfriend alleged that while walking on Mahoning, Conway ran up, grabbed the accuser’s neck and forced her against a wall before two men driving past intervened and restrained him. Beforehand, the victim had gotten a series of threatening text messages, a report indicated.

Criminal damaging: Someone in the 3700 block of Edinburgh Drive kicked the outside mirrors off two vehicles.

July 14

Arrest: While handling a dispute in the 4800 block of Westchester Drive, police took into custody Herman L. Taylor, 50, who listed addresses on Morley Avenue in Campbell and Brentwood Avenue in Youngstown. Taylor was wanted on a warrant accusing him of violating a Campbell Municipal Court order.

Assault: While dealing with a physical altercation in the 800 block of Compass West Drive, officers filed a simple-assault charge against Donna N.V. Wright, 30, of Compass West, Austintown, after a man alleged that as he arrived to pick up his two daughters, she bit his left forearm, leaving minor redness and teeth marks. The man tried to break up a fight between Wright and his girlfriend, who alleged Wright had attacked her, something another person recorded with a cellphone, a report showed.

Recovered property: Someone’s Social Security card was found at Walmart.

Drugs: A traffic stop on Kirk Road led to a summons charging Orlando A. Boykin, 44, of Deer Creek Drive, Austintown, charging him with having a digital scale and a jar of suspected marijuana.

Theft: A man and a woman discovered $8 and clothing missing from their room at a Mahoning Avenue motel.

Recovered property: A wallet was found near Mahoning Avenue and South Meridian Road.

July 15

Arrest: Authorities responded to an alarm at Sandwich Factory, 15 N. Canfield-Niles Road, where they took Stephen L. Nelder, 30, into custody. Nelder, of Park Avenue, Salem, was wanted on a Columbiana County Common Pleas Court bench warrant.

Theft: Connie L. Jordan, 46, of Burkey Road, Austintown, was taken into custody at the Trumbull County jail on a theft charge. Jordan was accused of stealing about $422 in September 2018 from Dunkin Donuts, 1514 S. Raccoon Road.

CANFIELD

July 10

Arrest: Phillip Fobes, 19, of Salt Springs Road, Youngstown, was picked up during a traffic stop on Canfield Road. Fobes was wanted on a warrant charging him with failing to appear in Canfield Mayor’s Court.

Drugs: After pulling over a vehicle on East Main Street, officers wrote a summons charging Charles Louk, 18, of Southern Boulevard, Boardman, with drug abuse after alleging suspected marijuana oil was found. In addition, they cited Caitlin Kaltenbach, 18, of South Main Street, Columbiana, on a charge of traveling 40 mph in a 25-mph zone.

July 11

Summons: Ce Von Drayton-McMullen, 26, of Hillman Street, Youngstown, was handed a summons charging driving under suspension after having been pulled over on Shields Road.

Drugs: After stopping her car on East Main Street, authorities charged Lakesha Thomas, 32, of Clearmount Drive, Youngstown, with drug abuse (marijuana).

July 12

Arrest: A traffic stop on West Main Street led to the arrest of Christopher Siroki, 50, of Elsmere, Ky., who was wanted on a Girard warrant charging failure to appear in court.

Arrest: Members of an Operating a Vehicle Impaired Task Force in Canfield charged Lilton Morris Sr., 67, with OVI. The Cleveland man also was wanted on a warrant charging him with failing to appear in Youngstown Municipal Court.

July 13

Drug paraphernalia: Police on North Broad Street pulled over and charged Jacob Beaumont, 24, of Darlington, Pa., with possessing drug paraphernalia after alleging Beaumont had a vape cartridge with suspected marijuana oil.