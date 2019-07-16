Pennsylvania turnpike tolls to rise 6 percent next year
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Tolls on the Pennsylvania Turnpike will be going up 6 percent next year for both E-ZPass users and cash customers.
Turnpike officials announced today the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission had approved the increase slated to start Jan. 5 on all sections and extensions except for three “cashless” toll facilities in western Pennsylvania.
Officials said the increase is needed to meet escalating debt-service costs and to maintain aging roads.
Officials said the most common toll for a passenger vehicle next year will increase from $1.40 to $1.50 for E-ZPass customers and from $2.30 to $2.50 for cash customers. The most common tractor-trailer toll will rise from $3.70 to $4 for E-ZPass and from $16.30 to $17.30 for cash.
Three western Pennsylvania highways will see increases Oct. 27.
More like this from vindy.com
- July 20, 2016 midnight
Pa. Turnpike tolls to increase by 6%
- July 22, 2011 midnight
Cash tolls on Pa. turnpike to rise 10%
- July 3, 2018 2:36 p.m.
PA Turnpike Commission approves toll increase for 2019
- December 28, 2018 1:10 p.m.
Pa. Turnpike tolls increase Jan. 6
- July 21, 2011 2:27 p.m.
Cash tolls on Pa. Turnpike to rise 10% in 2012
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.