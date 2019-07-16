Pa. boy dies after accidental fall during YMCA camping trip
FORT HILL, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say a 15-year-old boy attending a teen wilderness camp in western Pennsylvania has died after he was injured during an outing.
But it’s not yet known how the accident occurred.
Authorities say the teen fell Monday and was flown to a hospital. He died there later that day. His name has not been disclosed.
The teen was attending the camp through Fombell-based YMCA Camp Kon-O-Kwee Spencer in Beaver County. Campers there were on an outing near YMCA Deer Valley Camp in Fort Hill in Somerset County.
The wilderness camp has been canceled for the rest of the week, and counseling was being offered to campers and staff.
No other injuries were reported in the accident, which is being investigated by state police.
More like this from vindy.com
- June 4, 2008 midnight
CAMP FITCH |Programs
- March 19, 2011 10:16 a.m.
Public to have an opportunity to explore YMCA Camp Fitch
- June 6, 2013 midnight
Camps provide educational, recreational activities
- July 23, 2011 midnight
YMCA Day Camp is going places
- July 23, 2011 midnight
YMCA Day Camp is going places
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.