Mosquitoes at East Side park confirmed with West Nile virus

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

Mosquitoes at a location on the city’s East Side were confirmed positive for carrying the West Nile Virus, the Youngstown City Health District said.

The department was notified Monday by the Ohio Department of Health that mosquitoes tested from a trap location at Bailey-Johnson Park, sampled the week of June 18, had West Nile.

A bite from a mosquito carrying West Nile Virus can cause fever, aches, joint pain, diarrhea, vomiting and rash. However, 80 percent of people bitten will not develop any symptoms, according to the health department.

Serious illness associated with West Nile Virus is rare, but can include central nervous system disorders including encephalitis and/or meningitis, the health department said.

There is no vaccine or antiviral treatment for West Nile Virus so the most effective way to avoid infection is to prevent the mosquito bite.

The department advises people to use mosquito repellent as directed on the package; avoid outdoor activities during dusk to dawn when mosquitoes are most active; and wear long sleeves, long pants, and tuck in clothing.

Other recommendations from the department include: reduce mosquito breeding sites around your home by removing sources of standing water, such as flower pots, buckets and barrels; turn wading pools on their side when not in use; and change water in birdbaths and pet dishes frequently.

The city health department can treat stagnant water to prevent mosquitoes from producing. City residents can call the health department at 330-742-8287 to schedule an on-site consultation.