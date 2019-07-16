Mosquitoes at East Side park confirmed with West Nile virus
Staff report
YOUNGSTOWN
Mosquitoes at a location on the city’s East Side were confirmed positive for carrying the West Nile Virus, the Youngstown City Health District said.
The department was notified Monday by the Ohio Department of Health that mosquitoes tested from a trap location at Bailey-Johnson Park, sampled the week of June 18, had West Nile.
A bite from a mosquito carrying West Nile Virus can cause fever, aches, joint pain, diarrhea, vomiting and rash. However, 80 percent of people bitten will not develop any symptoms, according to the health department.
Serious illness associated with West Nile Virus is rare, but can include central nervous system disorders including encephalitis and/or meningitis, the health department said.
There is no vaccine or antiviral treatment for West Nile Virus so the most effective way to avoid infection is to prevent the mosquito bite.
The department advises people to use mosquito repellent as directed on the package; avoid outdoor activities during dusk to dawn when mosquitoes are most active; and wear long sleeves, long pants, and tuck in clothing.
Other recommendations from the department include: reduce mosquito breeding sites around your home by removing sources of standing water, such as flower pots, buckets and barrels; turn wading pools on their side when not in use; and change water in birdbaths and pet dishes frequently.
The city health department can treat stagnant water to prevent mosquitoes from producing. City residents can call the health department at 330-742-8287 to schedule an on-site consultation.
More like this from vindy.com
- July 15, 2019 10:44 a.m.
West Nile virus confirmed in Youngstown East Side sample
- July 24, 2018 10:14 a.m.
Officials say mosquito tests positive for West Nile virus
- August 13, 2018 5 p.m.
Mosquito from Crandall Park on North Side tests positive for West Nile
- July 25, 2018 12:06 a.m.
West Nile virus found in Youngstown mosquito
- August 20, 2006 midnight
First case of West Nile virus in '06 is reported in toddler
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.