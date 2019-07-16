Man charged after woman dragged

YOUNGSTOWN

Police are looking for a man charged with dragging his ex-girlfriend on a South Side street early Monday as reports said she tried to stop him from stealing her car.

Brian Mims, 25, is charged with felonious assault, theft of a motor vehicle and aggravated menacing after police were called about 2:35 a.m. Monday to a home in the 700 block of Sherwood Avenue.

Reports said Mims was arguing with his ex-girlfriend, took her keys and got in her car. She tried to stop but he backed up, dragging her as she hung on. She hit a parked car then lost her grip and her car sped off, reports said.

Reports said the woman complained of having no feeling in her leg but reports are not clear if she was taken to hospital.

A warrant was filed Monday against Mims in municipal court. He is not yet in custody.