Mahoning County Public Health can test water for contamination

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

Mahoning County Public Health Department reminds residents of the service the department provides to ensure access to safe drinking water.

Residents with private water wells are at risk of having water contaminated by fuel, chemicals and bacteria from flood water and sediment if the wells are not tightly capped or properly grouted.

Residents who want to get their water tested for contamination can visit mahoninghealth.org or call 1-800-873-6243. If the water smells like fuel or chemicals, that’s a sign it should be tested.

“You can ask to have your well water checked by your local health department to ensure it is safe to drink,” said Ryan Tekac, director of the department’s environmental health division.

The health department warns boiling water tainted with fuel or toxic chemicals will not remove those contaminants or make water safe for consumption.

If floodwater covered the top of a well, the organization recommends getting the supply checked for contamination.

The health department recommends residents drink bottled water or use another safe supply of water if they believe their water is contaminated.