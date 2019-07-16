Judge orders R&B singer R. Kelly held in jail
CHICAGO (AP) — A federal judge has ordered R&B singer R. Kelly held in a Chicago jail without bond on sex crime charges.
U.S. District Judge Harry Leinenweber handed down the ruling today after Kelly was arrested last week and charged in Chicago and New York with sex crimes including having sex with minors and trying to cover it up.
Kelly, wearing an orange jumpsuit and shackled at the ankles, did not speak except to say "yes sir" when the judge asked if he understood the charges. His attorney, Steve Greenberg, submitted a not-guilty plea.
Prosecutors argued Kelly would be an extreme risk if released, especially to minors, and that he might flee.
