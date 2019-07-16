Jesse Jackson, son urge trump to pardon ex-Gov. Blagojevich


July 16, 2019 at 3:48p.m.

CHICAGO (AP) — The Rev. Jesse Jackson is urging President Donald Trump to pardon former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich for his corruption crimes.

Jackson and his son, Jesse Jackson Jr., say Blagojevich's 14-year prison sentence was "unfair and unnecessary." They say he was a governor who "cared for the people."

Blagojevich has served half of his sentence. He asked Trump last year to shorten it. The president has talked about releasing the ex-governor, saying he was convicted for "being stupid," but no action has been taken.

Illinois Republicans in Congress have asked Trump to reject a request for clemency.

Jesse Jackson Jr. is a former member of Congress who was convicted of using campaign money for personal purposes.

