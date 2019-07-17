Hundreds to get water soon from new Trumbull county line

WARREN

Public water soon will flow to about 315 customers of the $14 million Prosperity waterline that travels more than 12 miles from Braceville Center to West Farmington.

Trumbull County commissioners are expected to approve a resolution today to designate the northern part of the project substantially complete, allowing customers to begin connecting to it.

Gary Newbrough, deputy Trumbull County sanitary engineer, said he expects to send letters to customers from state Route 305 in Southington to West Farmington later this week, explaining the steps they must take to eliminate their present water system – mostly wells – before they can begin to use the waterline.

