Hubbard Township eyeing police layoffs

HUBBARD

With no revenue to collect until next spring, township officials are contemplating police officer layoffs.

Township trustees met with the police union, police chief and legal counsel Tuesday for several hours in executive session. Trustee Rick Hernandez said the union discussed possible alternatives to the cuts.

The Vindicator called Chief Todd Coonce and Fred Hanley, trustee board chairman, for comment, but was unable to reach them.

Voters approved a 1.75-mill renewal and a 1.75-mill additional levy to generate $156,000 annually in May, which the trustees implored voters to approve to keep the department running.

That money, however, won’t be collected until April 2020, fiscal officer Sue Goterba said.

The township had briefly operated a speed-camera program that was expected to generate revenue, but it ceased operation.

Trustees had relied on getting income this year from a 3.75-mill levy on last November’s ballot to cover basic operational costs.

Voters, however, didn’t pass the levy.

