Food truck festival at Eastwood Field July 26
NILES
Shepherd of the Valley will host a food truck festival at Eastwood Field July 26 from 5 to 9 p.m. The event will feature more than a dozen food trucks from all over Ohio and Pennsylvania.
The Piston Cruisers will also host a car cruise during the festival.
Each vehicle will be charged $10 per entry, regardless of the number of people in the vehicle. All proceeds will benefit Shepherd’s Foundation to support activities and care for residents.
