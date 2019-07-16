Fires fought in Warren and Weathersfield

WARREN

Warren firefighters experienced some tense moments when they arrived for a house fire early today at 1501 Jefferson Street Southwest and were advised there may be a family inside.

Firefighters fought the fire and conducted a search of the home but did not find anyone, Fire Chief Ken Nussle said. Later, the resident arrived pulling a child's wagon with three small children in it.

She and the children had been in the home a short time earlier, she told firefighters. She initially did not know where her teenage child was but that child turned up and also was not injured.

The home sustained significant fire damage to the first floor. The Warren Fire Department is investigating the cause.

In Weathersfield Township, meanwhile, a semi truck caught fire at 3:53 a.m. today at the Petro truck stop, and two other nearby trucks were damaged.

More firefighters, a rescue squad, and hazmat were dispatched to help put out the fire which also damaged another nearby vehicle. No one was injured.