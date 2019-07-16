Extrudex executives move to plea, sentencing in death cover-up case

YOUNGSTOWN — One Extrudex Aluminum executive federally indicted for covering up the circumstances surrounding the death of a plant worker has pleaded guilty.

A second executive indicted simultaneously is expected to plead guilty this week.

Brian K. Carder, of Stow, who was the Mahoning Avenue plant’s general manager at the time, pleaded guilty last week to a count of conspiracy to obstruct justice, federal court records show.

Paul Love, of Lake Milton, who was the plant’s safety coordinator, is expected to change his initial plea of not guilty at a hearing set for Friday.

John J. Tomlin Jr., 21, of Niles, was killed at the plant in October 2012 when racks containing hot aluminum product weighing between 4,000 and 5,000 pounds that he was pushing on a conveyor tipped over, crushing him.

Carder is set to be sentenced Oct. 15 at the federal courthouse in Cleveland.

For the complete story, read Wednesday's Vindicator and Vindy.com