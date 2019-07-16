Ex-Lordstown workers arrive at General Motors HQ

DETROIT

Two buses carrying members of United Auto Workers Local 1112 arrived in Detroit this morning.

The workers are joining other UAW members from around the country to rally in support of the international union as it begins contract negotiations with General Motors.

Local 1112 members left Lordstown this morning on two buses.

Union representatives said the fate of the closed GM Lordstown Assembly Plant will be discussed during the negotiations.