Egg mess in Boardman


July 16, 2019 at 2:54p.m.

BOARDMAN

People attending a party on Jeannette Drive Sunday afternoon returned to their cars to find them covered in eggs, according to police reports.

A witness told police she observed three males in a black sedan acting suspiciously.

Police are investigating the incident.

