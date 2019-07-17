Documentary highlights Lordstown closure vs/ Trump promises

Staff report

LORDSTOWN

For Our Future Ohio, a progressive nonprofit and political action committee, released a documentary featuring General Motors workers this week as negotiations begin in Detroit between the United Autoworkers and GM, Ford and Fiat Chrysler.

GM shuttered its Lords-town plant in March, leaving 1,600 workers without jobs, with some transferring to other facilities.

The documentary was directed by Tom Egan earlier this year, and highlights comments President Donald Trump made when he visited Youngstown in 2017, telling workers not to sell their houses because jobs were coming back to the Mahoning Valley.

