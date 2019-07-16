Court: Ohio Catholic school can challenge competition rules
COLUMBUS (AP) — The Ohio Supreme Court is keeping the door open for a court challenge of reforms aimed at leveling the playing field for public and private school sports teams.
The court today ruled a Hamilton County judge can properly consider a challenge by a Catholic school athletic league to “competitive balance” rules implemented by the Ohio High School Athletic Association.
The rules addressed the athletic dominance of private schools, which can draw student-athletes from a larger geographic area.
The Greater Catholic League Coed Division and Roger Bacon High School sued to challenge a new formula that reclassifies teams for state tournaments beyond enrollment numbers.
The athletic association had argued that the courts couldn’t interfere to change a bylaw voted in by member schools.
