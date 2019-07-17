Cene, Woods, Masters, Wilson all make Greatest finals

The last qualifier of the 2019 Greatest Golfer of the Valley junior series took place Tuesday at Avalon Lakes Golf and Country Club.

Here are the scores. The (*) is a previous qualifier. The (Q) is the qualifier from Tuesday’s play.

The championship will be played Friday and Saturday. The lineup for that will be announced Wednesday night.

===





BOYS u17





Jake (*) Sylak Avalon Lakes Golf Course 73



Nathan (Q) Cene Duck Creek Golf Course 78



Michael (*) Porter Mahoning Country Club 79



Luke Nord Lake Club 80



Jake Shingledecker Yankee Run Golf Course 81



Tyler Andersen The Links at Firestone Farms 82



Jacob Buttar Avalon Lakes Golf Course 84



Kent Gross Duck Creek Golf Course 85



Patrick Kennedy Mill Creek Golf Course 86



Josiah Worsencroft Mill Creek Golf Course 86



Luke Eyster Lake Club 88



Connor Daggett Avalon Lakes Golf Course 88



Brandon Gibson Riverview Golf Course 89



Kaiden Sykes Salem Hills Golf Course 90



Bobby Smallwood Tippecanoe Country Club 90



Connor Sigler Mill Creek Golf Course 90



Aiden Wiesemann Salem Hills Golf and Country Club 92



Ryan Sam Mill Creek Golf Course 93



Gavin Batdorff Flying B Golf Course 93



Joseph Nohra Avalon South Golf Course 95



Robert Shelton Avalon at Squaw Creek 96



Christopher Loychik Avalon Lakes Golf Course 96



Nolan Williard Lake Club 96



Kenneth Montgomery Yankee Run Golf Course 99



Drew Marzich Tippecanoe Country Club 100



Gavin Pahanish Salem Hills Golf Course 104



Zach Linert Tippecanoe Country Club 105



Nate Smrek Mill Creek Golf Course 110



Christopher Smallwood Tippecanoe Country Club 111



Nick Vassis Trumbull Country Club 120



Jake Wilkeson Mill Creek Golf Course 121



Dominic Kapics Duck Creek Golf Course -



==







GIRLS u17





Leah (*) Benson Tam O'Shanter 81



Kyra (Q) Woods Avalon Lakes Golf Course 89



Sierra (*) Richard Black Hawk Golf Course 89



Jackie (*) Adler Deer Creek Golf Course 90



Madison (*) Horvath The Links at Firestone Farms 90



Carly Ungaro Mill Creek Golf Course 94



Ava Staebler Tippecanoe Country Club 95



Sophia Yurich Lake Club 100



Eileen Mchale Flying B Golf Course 104



Grace Li Flying B Golf Course 112



Paige Keller Flying B Golf Course 114



Elizabeth Keller Flying B Golf Course 115



Olivia See Flying B Golf Course 123



Olivia Leskovac Mill Creek Golf Course



==







GIRLS u14





Madison (*) Murphy Pine Lakes Golf Course 82



Luciana (Q) Masters Tam O'Shanter 99



Kaitlyn (*) Hoover New Castle Country Club 106



Chloe (*) Leskovac Mill Creek Golf Course 113



===





BOYS u14





Caleb (*) Domitrovich Mahoning Country Club 84



Bryce (*) Daggett Avalon Lakes Golf Course 88



Rocco (*) Turner Tippecanoe Country Club 88



Landen (*) Cameron Beaver Creek Meadows Golf Course 92



Landon (Q) Wilson Alliance Country Club 93



Luke Leskovac Mill Creek Golf Course 99



Matthew Morelli New Castle Country Club 100



Cj Brew Tam O'Shanter 101



Colin Linert Tippecanoe Country Club 105