Cene, Woods, Masters, Wilson all make Greatest finals
The last qualifier of the 2019 Greatest Golfer of the Valley junior series took place Tuesday at Avalon Lakes Golf and Country Club.
Here are the scores. The (*) is a previous qualifier. The (Q) is the qualifier from Tuesday’s play.
The championship will be played Friday and Saturday. The lineup for that will be announced Wednesday night.
BOYS u17
Jake (*) Sylak Avalon Lakes Golf Course 73
Nathan (Q) Cene Duck Creek Golf Course 78
Michael (*) Porter Mahoning Country Club 79
Luke Nord Lake Club 80
Jake Shingledecker Yankee Run Golf Course 81
Tyler Andersen The Links at Firestone Farms 82
Jacob Buttar Avalon Lakes Golf Course 84
Kent Gross Duck Creek Golf Course 85
Patrick Kennedy Mill Creek Golf Course 86
Josiah Worsencroft Mill Creek Golf Course 86
Luke Eyster Lake Club 88
Connor Daggett Avalon Lakes Golf Course 88
Brandon Gibson Riverview Golf Course 89
Kaiden Sykes Salem Hills Golf Course 90
Bobby Smallwood Tippecanoe Country Club 90
Connor Sigler Mill Creek Golf Course 90
Aiden Wiesemann Salem Hills Golf and Country Club 92
Ryan Sam Mill Creek Golf Course 93
Gavin Batdorff Flying B Golf Course 93
Joseph Nohra Avalon South Golf Course 95
Robert Shelton Avalon at Squaw Creek 96
Christopher Loychik Avalon Lakes Golf Course 96
Nolan Williard Lake Club 96
Kenneth Montgomery Yankee Run Golf Course 99
Drew Marzich Tippecanoe Country Club 100
Gavin Pahanish Salem Hills Golf Course 104
Zach Linert Tippecanoe Country Club 105
Nate Smrek Mill Creek Golf Course 110
Christopher Smallwood Tippecanoe Country Club 111
Nick Vassis Trumbull Country Club 120
Jake Wilkeson Mill Creek Golf Course 121
Dominic Kapics Duck Creek Golf Course -
GIRLS u17
Leah (*) Benson Tam O'Shanter 81
Kyra (Q) Woods Avalon Lakes Golf Course 89
Sierra (*) Richard Black Hawk Golf Course 89
Jackie (*) Adler Deer Creek Golf Course 90
Madison (*) Horvath The Links at Firestone Farms 90
Carly Ungaro Mill Creek Golf Course 94
Ava Staebler Tippecanoe Country Club 95
Sophia Yurich Lake Club 100
Eileen Mchale Flying B Golf Course 104
Grace Li Flying B Golf Course 112
Paige Keller Flying B Golf Course 114
Elizabeth Keller Flying B Golf Course 115
Olivia See Flying B Golf Course 123
Olivia Leskovac Mill Creek Golf Course
GIRLS u14
Madison (*) Murphy Pine Lakes Golf Course 82
Luciana (Q) Masters Tam O'Shanter 99
Kaitlyn (*) Hoover New Castle Country Club 106
Chloe (*) Leskovac Mill Creek Golf Course 113
BOYS u14
Caleb (*) Domitrovich Mahoning Country Club 84
Bryce (*) Daggett Avalon Lakes Golf Course 88
Rocco (*) Turner Tippecanoe Country Club 88
Landen (*) Cameron Beaver Creek Meadows Golf Course 92
Landon (Q) Wilson Alliance Country Club 93
Luke Leskovac Mill Creek Golf Course 99
Matthew Morelli New Castle Country Club 100
Cj Brew Tam O'Shanter 101
Colin Linert Tippecanoe Country Club 105
