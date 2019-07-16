Celebrate moon walk and Warren's role on Saturday

WARREN

The Warren-Trumbull County Public Library will have an event at 2 p.m. Saturday to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the July 20, 1969, Apollo 11 mission that resulted in Neil Armstrong being the first person to step foot on the moon.

Armstrong lived in Warren and Champion as a boy and took his first airplane ride at an airstrip on Parkman Road Northwest in the city, the present location of the First Flight Lunar Module, built to memorialize that flight and Armstrong’s historic first step on the moon.

The library event will include the opportunity to see the NASA footage of the moon walk, plus astronaut-themed activities. The public will get to share their stories of watching the moon landing. Registration is required by calling 330-399-8807.