Associated Press

ASHLAND, OHIO

Authorities say three children killed in an overnight house fire in rural north-central Ohio died from smoke inhalation.

Fire officials say three other people who were in the house have been hospitalized with what appeared to be nonlife-threatening injuries.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office says the fire started on a front porch where there was an incubator.

Officials identified the children who died as 12-year-old Faithlyn Bogavich, 4-year-old Delaney Bogavich and 1-year-old John Jeffrey Bogavich.

The others injured included a 13-year-old boy.

The two-story house in Jeromesville was fully engulfed when firefighters arrived at the scene.