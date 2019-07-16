Associated Press
ASHLAND, OHIO
Authorities say three children killed in an overnight house fire in rural north-central Ohio died from smoke inhalation.
Fire officials say three other people who were in the house have been hospitalized with what appeared to be nonlife-threatening injuries.
The State Fire Marshal’s Office says the fire started on a front porch where there was an incubator.
Officials identified the children who died as 12-year-old Faithlyn Bogavich, 4-year-old Delaney Bogavich and 1-year-old John Jeffrey Bogavich.
The others injured included a 13-year-old boy.
The two-story house in Jeromesville was fully engulfed when firefighters arrived at the scene.
