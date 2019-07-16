United Auto Workers members travel from Lordstown to Detroit for negotiations

Lordstown group travels to Detroit to offer support to international union

Staff report

LORDSTOWN

More than 150 members of the United Auto Workers Local 1112 out of Lordstown will arrive in Detroit this morning to rally in support of the international union as it begins negotiations with General Motors.

John DeBernardo, a Local 1112 member, said workers will spend the day rallying in support of the international union and will return to the area this evening.

“Between us and Baltimore we’ll have around 300 people, and that’s just what we’re taking,” DeBernardo said.

Negotiations between the union and GM begin today in Detroit. Workers’ contracts expire Sept. 14.

The group traveled with UAW chapters out of Baltimore and will join other union chapters once they reach Detroit.

Dave Green, Local 1112 president, has previously stated the fate of the GM Lordstown General Assembly Plant will be part of the union’s negotiations with the company.

In addition to contract negotiations, a lawsuit brought against GM by the International UAW will also loom over the meetings.

The International UAW is suing GM, alleging the company’s use of the word “unallocate” is a violation of its agreement with the UAW not to close any plants before the current round of negotiations.