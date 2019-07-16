Agenda Wednesday
Canfield school board, 6 p.m., board room, 100 Wadsworth St.
Cardinal Joint Fire District, special meeting, 6 p.m., Station 2, 7075 Herbert Road, Canfield.
Mahoning County Board of Health, regular meeting, 8 a.m., 50 Westchester Drive, Austintown.
McDonald Village Council, caucus and regular meeting, 6 p.m., community room, 500 Ohio Ave.
Lowellville school board, building & grounds committee meeting at 5:30 p.m., athletic committee meeting at 6:15 p.m., conference room, 52 Rocket Place.
Newton Falls Public Library trustees, special meeting, 7 p.m., Palmer meeting room, 204 S. Canal St.
