US Rep. Tim Ryan not disappointed by presidential fundraising total

YOUNGSTOWN — Although he raised far less money than several other 2020 Democratic presidential candidates, U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan says he’s “not disappointed at all” with his campaign’s finances.

Ryan is virtually guaranteed a spot in the next debates, July 30 and 31 in Detroit. But he isn’t close to the 130,000 unique donors, with a minimum of 400 different donors from at least 20 states, needed to qualify for the third debate in Houston on Sept. 12 and 13 – the latter date is if more than 10 are eligible, and a fourth in October.

Ryan’s campaign reported having more than 13,000 individual donors – about 10 percent of what he needs by the Aug. 28 deadline to be on the stage for the September debates.

Ryan of Howland, D-13th, also needs to have at least 2 percent support in four qualifying polls between June 28 and Aug. 28 to qualify for the third and fourth debates. He hasn’t reached that in any of the polls taken since June 28.

