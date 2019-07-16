UAW members travel from Lordstown to Detroit for negotiations
LORDSTOWN — More than 150 members of the United Auto Workers Local 1112 out of Lordstown will arrive in Detroit on Tuesday morning to rally in support of the international union as it begins negotiations with General Motors.
John DeBernardo, a Local 1112 member, said workers will spend the day rallying in support of the international union and will return to the area Tuesday evening.
“Between us and Baltimore we’ll have around 300 people, and that’s just what we’re taking,” DeBernardo said.
Negotiations between the union and GM begin Tuesday in Detroit. Workers’ contracts expire Sept. 14.
For the complete story, read Tuesday's Vindicator and Vindy.com
More like this from vindy.com
- July 16, 2019 12:05 a.m.
United Auto Workers members travel from Lordstown to Detroit for negotiations
- September 15, 2007 9:15 p.m.
Lordstown workers await word on strike, and new product
- September 15, 2007 2:23 a.m.
GM-UAW talks continue hour by hour early today
- January 9, 2008 11:41 a.m.
Labor talks at GM Lordstown remain on hold
- May 9, 2008 12:31 p.m.
UAW 1714 OKs new labor pact with GM
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.