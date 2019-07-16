UAW members travel from Lordstown to Detroit for negotiations

LORDSTOWN — More than 150 members of the United Auto Workers Local 1112 out of Lordstown will arrive in Detroit on Tuesday morning to rally in support of the international union as it begins negotiations with General Motors.

John DeBernardo, a Local 1112 member, said workers will spend the day rallying in support of the international union and will return to the area Tuesday evening.

“Between us and Baltimore we’ll have around 300 people, and that’s just what we’re taking,” DeBernardo said.

Negotiations between the union and GM begin Tuesday in Detroit. Workers’ contracts expire Sept. 14.

