TRUMBULL COURTS

COURTS

TRUMBULL COUNTY

MARRIAGE LICENSES

Alicia K. Nation, 29, of Warren, and Todd R. Gless, 28, of same.

Michael W. Ernst, 39, of Warren, and Melissa A. Chalker, 31, of same.

Matthew D. Sexton, 25, of Newton Falls, and Rae L. Hedglin, 23, of Clarks Mills, Pa.

Mary A. Gaudio, 28, of Girard, and Ronald Cario, 49, of same.

Ian M. Friend, 25, of Christiansburg, Vt., and Shelby L. Reigelman, 26, of same.

Shannon M. Lowe, 20, of Niles, and D’Artagnan B.T. Brodie, 20, of same.

Joshua M. Goodwin, 27, of Cortland, and Madeline I. McQuaide, 21, of same.

Kimberly A. Hamilton, 54, of Hubbard, and Christopher D. Mays Sr., 54, of Twinsburg.

Ashleigh L. Vivo, 24, of Masury, and Derek R. Sulick, 24, of same.

Melanie R. Patchin, 44, of Bristolville, and John G. Smolak, 50, of same.

Ashlee A. Vines, 27, of Niles, and Robert J. Vickers, 27, of same.

David D. Miller Jr., 21, of Middlefield, and Ida Mae M. Detweiler, 20, of Windsor.

Adam N. Porter, 26, of McDonald, and Paige D. Williams, 25, of same.

Gary P. Angstadt, 40, of Newton Falls, and Angel L.A. Peterson, 45, of same.

Paula J. Schaefer, 27, of Niles, and Killian P. Riley, 30, of Zanesville.

Alexis N. McElroy, 25, of Warren, and Eusebio R. Ferrer, 19, of Warren.

Logan M. Skruck, 27, of Hubbard, and Kenneth L. Edwards Jr., 30, of same.

Leandra R. Nagy, 30, of Vienna, and Michael L. Frantz, 43, of same.

John P. Bukovina, 53, of Mineral Ridge, and Rose M. Cornelius, 58, of same.

Ryan S. Phillips, 26, of Niles, and Tiffany M. Simone, 26, of Warren.

Daniel R. LaCella, 30, of Warren, and Paris A. Yano, 22, of Blacklick.

Jennifer D. Klingman, 28, of Warren, and Brett N. Casto, 26, of same.

Patrick N. Patchen Jr., 56, of Warren, and Kara A. Ballesteros, 48, of same.

Cody A. Pence, 30, of Warren, and Miranda M. Bordell, 26, of same.

NEW COMPLAINTS

M&T Bank v. Carrie M. Stump et al, foreclosure.

Deutsche Bank National Trust Co. v. Natalie S. Clark et al, foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Davis Family Heritage LLC et al, foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. John Holtschneider et al, foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Jan R. Burgermyer et al, foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Jackson H. Williams et al, foreclosure.

Matrix Financial Services Corp. v. Jack Lindemuth et al, foreclosure.

Community Skilled Health Care Center v. Edward L. Collins Jr. et al, other civil.

Stephen M. Brekoski Sr. et al v. Marwood Revocable Trust et al, other civil.

Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Linda G. Howell, other civil.

Midland Funding LLC v. Joshua Martin, other civil.

Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Carlton L. Baker, other civil.

Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. William Kelley, other civil.

Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Robert J. Conrad, other civil.

Credit Acceptance Corp. v. Karley Boros, other civil.

Capital One Bank USA NA v. Kristofor V. Penny, other civil.

Joe Cleer et al v. Robert Hochstetler et al, other torts.

National Collegiate Student Loan Trust v. Mariana Casado, money.

Trumbull County Clerk of Courts v. Moosally Construction Inc., money.

Trumbull County Clerk of Courts v. Frank A. Keeley, money.

Trumbull County Clerk of Courts v. State of Ohio ex rel Cecil Flenner, money.

Trumbull County Clerk of Courts v. Linda K. Carter, money.

Trumbull County Clerk of Courts v. Jewel Schmidt, money.

Trumbull County Clerk of Courts v. Miranda F. Fabrizi, money.

Trumbull County Clerk of Courts v. Lash Steel Products, money.

Trumbull County Clerk of Courts v. Torkwase Johnson, money.

Trumbull County Clerk of Courts v. Max W. Pajestka, money.

Trumbull County Clerk of Courts v. Justin West, money.

Trumbull County Clerk of Courts v. Melissa West, money.

Trumbull County Clerk of Courts v. Dixie Miranda, money.

Trumbull County Clerk of Courts v. Alan S. Lade, money.

Trumbull County Clerk of Courts v. Heather Butler, money.

Trumbull County Clerk of Courts v. Michelle Campo, money.

Trumbull County Clerk of Courts v. John E. Shaffer, money.

Trumbull County Clerk of Courts v. Ernest Emerson, money.

Trumbull County Clerk of Courts v. Debra L. Gabriel, money.

Trumbull County Clerk of Courts v. Candy J. McKenzie, money.

Trumbull County Clerk of Courts v. Mandi Morgan, money.

Trumbull County Clerk of Courts v. Hollie Anderson Jones, money.

Trumbull County Clerk of Courts v. Marsha Hunt, money.

Trumbull County Clerk of Courts v. Jelani S. Franklin, money.

Trumbull County Clerk of Courts v. Patrick Cordier, money.

Trumbull County Clerk of Courts v. Tamisha L. Davis, money.

Trumbull County Clerk of Courts v. Amanda Armintrout, money.

Trumbull County Clerk of Courts v. Mr. Kennedy LLC, money.

Trumbull County Clerk of Courts v. Mall Refreshments Inc., money.

Trumbull County Clerk of Courts v. Rachel Winkleman, money.

Trumbull County Clerk of Courts v. Darrick Taylor, money.

Trumbull County Clerk of Courts v. Adrianne M. Battee, money.

Trumbull County Clerk of Courts v. Barlow Exteriors LLC, money.

Trumbull County Clerk of Courts v. James Barlow, money.

Trumbull County Clerk of Courts v. Bryan Calai, money.

Trumbull County Clerk of Courts v. Matthew Kopp, money.

Trumbull County Clerk of Courts v. Ozone Holdings Inc., money.

Trumbull County Clerk of Courts v. Hair Waxing & More LLC, money.

Trumbull County Clerk of Courts v. Loretta Meadows, money.

Trumbull County Clerk of Courts v. KCS Transportation LLC, money.

Trumbull County Clerk of Courts v. Amanda K. Douglas, money.

Trumbull County Clerk of Courts v. Darrel Tillman, money.

Trumbull County Clerk of Courts v. Hamads Construction & Excavation, money.

DISSOLUTIONS ASKED

Samantha A. Schlesinger and Eric A. Schlesinger.

Anna Luknis and Joseph Luknis.

Chelsea Toothman and Dewayne Toothman.

DIVORCES ASKED

Sara Deweese v. Jerad Deweese.

Bethany J.R. Longoria v. Ralph Longoria Jr.