UPDATE | Troopers say truck accident on Route 11 is fatality

SITE OF ACCIDENT

HOWLAND

One man is dead after an accident at mile marker 50 on state Route 11, according to a state trooper with the Southington Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The man was driving a dump truck on the northbound lane and the truck went off the left side of the roadway and struck a bridge, causing it to roll over, according to a news release from the state patrol.

The accident happened at about 2:17 p.m.

Both lanes had been cleared of traffic but a trooper said one lane is open in each direction, and the entrance and exit ramps from state Route 82 are now open.

Howland police cruisers are stationed at the ramps as a precaution.

Troopers are not yet releasing the name of the victim.

Howland police, Vienna EMS, Liberty police, Liberty fire fighters and the Ohio Department of Transportation assisted at the crash scene.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol Warren Post is investigating the accident.