Man shot in head on S. Side; Sen. Brown visits border

Sen. Brown visits border, decries policies on family separation

EL PASO, Texas

U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Cleveland, visited the U.S. border with Mexico on Sunday and met with advocates and those who have been working with migrants and their families as the humanitarian crisis continues at the border.

Brown reiterated his call for an end to the administration’s family separation policy, which he said has worsened the crisis at the border and led to abhorrent and unsanitary conditions for children and families.

“Today’s visit underscored the inhumanity and coldness of President Trump’s family separation policy. Connie [Brown’s wife] and I met today with children and families who are coming to our country to flee violence and persecution, seeking a better life for their families. Tearing them apart and locking them in cages isn’t going to fix our broken immigration policy, and it goes against the values that make this country great,” said Brown.

Man found shot in head on South Side

YOUNGSTOWN

A man was found in a vehicle shot in the head about 3 a.m. Sunday on Lucius Avenue on the city’s South SIde.

The victim was still breathing when he was taken to a local hospital, according to Youngstown police.

No other details on his identity, condition or circumstances surrounding the shooting were available late Sunday.

Antiques Tent Show slated in Howland

HOWLAND

Shepherd of the Valley Howland residents are hosting an Antiques Tent Show on Thursday from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Howland SOV, 4100 North River Road NE, Warren.

More than 10 appraisers, many of them local, will be on hand to evaluate antiques and collectables.

The public is invited to bring up to two items per person to learn about the history and value of the pieces they are curious about.

Expert opinions of value, rather than written appraisals, will be provided. At appraisal events such as this, there is no buying or selling.

After hike in deaths, state seeks input on pedestrian, bike plan

COLUMBUS

The Ohio Department of Transportation is seeking public feedback for a first pedestrian and bicycle plan.

The Walk.Bike.Ohio plan will guide Ohio’s bike and pedestrian transportation policies and investments in infrastructure and programs. It is looking at current and potential programs and policies, not at specific projects.

Between 2009 and 2018, Ohio saw a 60 percent increase in pedestrian-related fatalities. Bicycle fatalities are up 22 percent over the same time frame. In 2018, 135 pedestrians and 22 bicyclists were killed in Ohio.

Work on the plan is expected to be complete by the end of 2020. The final report will include policy recommendations as well as an implementation plan as to how to achieve the recommendations.

Patrol: Teen on bike struck by car, dies

CHRISTIANSBURG, Ohio (AP)

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says a 15-year-old boy riding a bicycle was struck by a car on an Ohio highway and died.

The patrol reports that Lucas Whitt, of Urbana, was riding the bicycle westbound in the eastbound lane of State Route 55 near Christiansburg in western Ohio’s Champaign County when he was struck about 10:30 p.m. Saturday. The teen was taken to a hospital where he died.

Troopers say the bicyclist was struck from behind by a car that was traveling in the westbound lane.

The patrol says the driver of the car apparently was attempting to pass another vehicle and struck the teen.

The driver of the car that struck Whitt wasn’t injured.

The patrol says the crash remains under investigation.

Police: Man dies after being shot several times inside vehicle

CLEVELAND (AP)

Police say a man was shot several times while he was inside a vehicle in Cleveland and has died.

Cleveland police say the man died early Sunday after he was shot around 4 a.m. on the city’s East Side.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the Cleveland man as 30-year-old Ronald Evans. Investigators say that someone apparently walked up to the side of the vehicle and fired the shots at him.

Police provided first aid, but he was pronounced dead at the scene of the shooting.

There was no information immediately released on any motive or suspect.

Couple settles lawsuit over destruction of frozen embryos

CLEVELAND (AP)

An Ohio couple who sued a hospital that runs a fertility clinic where more than 4,000 eggs and embryos were destroyed have settled their lawsuit.

The Plain Dealer in Cleveland reports attorneys for Rick and Wendy Penniman filed documents in Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court this month dismissing the matter. The Pennimans were among more than 100 people who sued University Hospitals over embryos lost after a storage tank’s temperature fluctuated at the fertility clinic in suburban Cleveland in 2018.

The Broadview Heights couple claimed their embryos were living persons and should have been treated as patients. They continued to fight a court ruling that frozen embryos aren’t persons.

The settlement terms weren’t made public. The couple’s attorney declined to comment. A hospital spokesman said “the claims were resolved.”