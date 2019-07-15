Rent escrow protects tenants from negligent landlords

YOUNGSTOWN — For renters, relationships with landlords can be among the most volatile and stress-inducing in their lives.

According to data collected by Princeton University,he eviction rate in Mahoning County has sat solidly at 4 percent since the recession.

Before the economic collapse, the eviction rate was 1.7 percent.

When a tenant fails to pay rent, a landlord has every legal right to evict them; however, even a renter who is withholding rent to pressure their landlord into answering a maintenance request is subject to eviction, regardless of how legitimate their grievance.

Struthers Municipal Judge Dominic Leone said the court was in the process of developing educational packets to help educate renters on their rights and on the escrow process.

“I don’t think a lot of tenants know the laws or have researched their rights, so the more knowledge they have, the more they can utilize it to protect themselves,” Judge Leone said.

