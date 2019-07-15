Nearly 50K attend 2019 Trumbull County Fair
BAZETTA — Toni Dunbar, Trumbull County Fair Board member, reported 46,671 people attended this year’s fair that started July 7 and ended Sunday. She says people who attended with a wrist band were not included in the 2019 number. She says the 2018 attendance was about 40,000.
