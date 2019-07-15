Nearly 50K attend 2019 Trumbull County Fair


July 15, 2019 at 8:26p.m.

BAZETTA — Toni Dunbar, Trumbull County Fair Board member, reported 46,671 people attended this year’s fair that started July 7 and ended Sunday. She says people who attended with a wrist band were not included in the 2019 number. She says the 2018 attendance was about 40,000.

More like this from vindy.com

Subscribe Today

Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.

Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.

corner peel

Negley


Residential
3 bedroom, 3 bath
$289900


Boardman


Residential
4 bedroom, 3 bath
$329900


Poland


Residential
5 bedroom, 8 bath
$1550000