Harris blasts, and takes money from, Epstein's law firm

WASHINGTON (AP) — Kamala Harris bemoaned the influence of the powerful and connected elite last Tuesday when she called on top Justice Department officials to recuse themselves from any matter related to Jeffrey Epstein. She said their former law firm's work on behalf of the financier accused of sexual abuse "calls into question the integrity of our legal system."

Yet the same day, Harris' husband headlined a Chicago fundraiser for her presidential campaign that was hosted by six partners of that firm – Kirkland and Ellis, according to an invitation obtained by The Associated Press.

Harris, a California senator and Democratic presidential candidate, was one of several White House hopefuls to blast the handling of Epstein's case in Florida a decade ago, when his lawyers negotiated a deal with federal prosecutors that allowed him to avoid the possibility of years in prison.

But her decision to move ahead with the fundraiser hosted by Kirkland and Ellis partners while criticizing the firm underscores the tension that can arise when a politician's rhetoric collides with their need to raise money to sustain a presidential campaign.

"If any connection with Kirkland and Ellis is a stain on [senior Justice Department officials], why isn't a connection with the law firm for the receipt of campaign contributions a stain on her own campaign?" said Paul S. Ryan, an attorney for the good government group Common Cause.

Ian Sams, a Harris spokesman, said there wasn't a problem with accepting the campaign contributions because the firm is big and the partners who hosted the fundraiser didn't work on Epstein's plea agreement.

"The people involved in that case have not supported her campaign, and she wouldn't want that support anyway," Sams said.

The firm and the six partners named on the event invitation did not respond to requests for comment.