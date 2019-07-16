FEMA Disaster Recovery Center in Boardman to remain open

BOARDMAN — The Disaster Recovery Center that opened in Boardman last week and was originally scheduled to be open for four days to help renters, homeowners and businesses in Ohio affected by the tornadoes, storms and flooding of May 27-29 will now remain open until further notice, says a news release from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

The DRC at the Boardman Township Administration Building, 8299 Market St., will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays. It will be closed Sundays.

Before visiting a recovery center, people should register for federal assistance by either going online at DisasterAssistance.gov; using the FEMA App; or calling 800-621-3362. TTY users can call 800-462-7585. The toll-free numbers are open 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. seven days a week.